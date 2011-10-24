BeautyMint Set For Launch, Offers Lunch With Jessica Simpson

BeautyMint, the newest addition to the BeachMint e-commerce company, boasts a “revolutionary skin care system” created by Jessica Simpson and skincare guru Nerida Joy. The site is set to launch on October 31st, but they’re offering a great incentive to join now. For every person who signs up between now and October 30th, BeautyMint will donate $1 to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

If that’s not enough of a reason to click your way over to the new site, the company is also offering the chance to win a trip to LA and have lunch with Jessica Simpson. All you have to do is submit your email and refer 5 or more friends to the site. If you’re already tired of the cold (like us) then LA is probably sounding pretty good right about now. Even if you don’t win the grand prize, all entrants will score $10 off their first purchase.

Once the site launches, members will partake in a skin care consultation, ensuring that their package will be perfect for their exclusive skin type. Sign us up!

Click here to sign up!