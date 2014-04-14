8 Mint Nail Polish Shades We’re Springing For

Nothing quite pulls a look together like a good nail color, and when it comes to the spring, pastel polish is essentially all we ever want. A welcome break from the dark and metallic colors of winter, lighter polish is our favorite way to get into the swing of warmer weather. Our favorite color of the pastel variety? Mint nail polish.
We’re betting on the fact that you probably love mint nail polish too (because who doesn’t?) so we pulled together eight of our favorite polishes so you can find your new favorite. Take a look at our picks in the slideshow above, then tell us which polish you’ll be trying in the comments below!
More From Beauty High:
Spring Nails: Everything You Need to Know for the Season
Cutting Your Cuticles: What Salons Don’t Want You to Know
8 Spring Nail Polish Colors For Your Prettiest Tips
Simple Nail Art: Inspiration for Your Easiest Manicure Ever
Mint green nail polish is easily our favorite color for spring.
Photo:
NCLA
Sophisticated and fun at the same time, we'd wear this NCLA mint polish all spring long.
NCLA AM: Beauty Sleep, PM: Shopping Spree, $16, Beauty.com
The classic mint green nail polish, Essie's Mint Candy Apple is so good that it's been a best seller season after season.
Essie Mint Candy Apple, $8.50, Essie.com
A creamy mint polish with a smooth finish, Deborah Lippmann's version of the color is just delightful.
Deborah Lippmann Flowers in Her Hair, $18, Deborahlippmann.com
An icy mint color that's highly pigmented, this butter LONDON polish is perfect for spring.
butter LONDON Fiver, $15, Sephora.com
Mint green with blue undertones, this Forever21 lacquer is gorgeous — and did we mention it's less than $3? Score.
Forever 21 Nail Polish in Mint Leaves, $2.80, Forever21.com
A creamy mint polish with yellow undertones, this green is begging for some floral accent nails.
Illamasqua Milf, $17, Sephora.com
For mint nail polish with a kick, go for this beaded, textured polish from Nails Inc.!
Nails Inc. Beaded Polish in Mint, $7, Sephora.com
A mint green that's more understated, we like Rococo's muted polish for our more sophisticated days.
Rococo Kitsch Creme, $16.50, Beauty.com