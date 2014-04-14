8 Mint Nail Polish Shades We’re Springing For

Nothing quite pulls a look together like a good nail color, and when it comes to the spring, pastel polish is essentially all we ever want. A welcome break from the dark and metallic colors of winter, lighter polish is our favorite way to get into the swing of warmer weather. Our favorite color of the pastel variety? Mint nail polish.

We’re betting on the fact that you probably love mint nail polish too (because who doesn’t?) so we pulled together eight of our favorite polishes so you can find your new favorite. Take a look at our picks in the slideshow above, then tell us which polish you’ll be trying in the comments below!

More From Beauty High:

Spring Nails: Everything You Need to Know for the Season

Cutting Your Cuticles: What Salons Don’t Want You to Know

8 Spring Nail Polish Colors For Your Prettiest Tips

Simple Nail Art: Inspiration for Your Easiest Manicure Ever