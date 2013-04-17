Here’s A Fresh Idea: Mint Green Makeup

Pantone may have declared emerald the official color of 2013, but I think they may have overlooked another worthy contender: mint green. The pastel shade has been flooding my makeup bag lately, and now I’m hooked on this fresh hue.

Nails

The easiest way to incorporate mint green into your beauty routine is with a great nail polish. Inglot #987 ($10, inglotusa.com) is part of the brand’s Azure collection and is just right for spring. If you want to sport a color with a little more pizazz, try Deborah Lippmann Rockin’ Robin ($19, lippmanncollection.com). The polish contains small black and gray dots, so you get an instant mint chocolate chip ice cream nail art effect.

Eyes

If you want a subtle touch of the color, try lining your eyes in mint. Both Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in Turquoise ($20, stilacosmetics.com) and Make Colour Gel Eyeliner Pencil ($14, weseebeauty.com) will give your eyes a soft burst of color.

For a more pigmented look, use a mint green shadow. Make Up For Ever Star Powder in Turquoise Gold ($20, sephora.com) contains a bit of shimmer, so you’re left with a sparkling effect. For a more matte version, apply Urban Decay Eye Shadow in Shattered ($18, urbandecay.com).

Hair

Pastel hair colors are bigger than ever, and with colored hair chalk, you’re able to get a temporary streak or two. Splat Color Chalk in Mint Candy ($4.99, ulta.com) will wash right out. Anastasia Hypercolor Brow And Hair Powder ($12.50, anastasia.net) lets your color both your hair and eyebrows with ease.

The new Cricket Static Free Comfort Collection Fast Flo Hair Brush ($8.99, sallybeauty.com) comes in a fresh minty color that looks nice on the vanity.

Lips

Opaque green lipstick isn’t really for me, but I love the color of N.Y.C. New York Color Kiss Gloss in Spring Meadow ($2.99, riteaid.com). Thankfully it goes on clear, so you don’t have to worry about scaring anyone away.

Have you tried the mint green beauty trend yet?