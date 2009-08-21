Mint Crush

Damone Roberts and OPI, the most trusted names in perfect brows and nail color respectively, have come together to bring the most perfectly retro shade of mint green nail polish to the masses. Deemed “Hollywood’s Eyebrow King” by the Women’s Network (his devotees include Madonna, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Williams and Felicity Huffman, and he is beloved by Woman’s Day, Allure and InStyle), Roberts was intrigued to create the nail color based on his brand’s signature color. The hint-of-mint hue covers the salon walls in his Beverly Hills flagship salon, and its new 5th Avenue brow-based location.

Seriously, the color evokes the image of ’57 Bel-Air at a drive-in movie theatre on a balmy evening, or smooth mint ice cream. The shade is cool and refreshingly unusual and a compelling version of the verdant trend. Says Roberts of his creation: “It is not your typical mint green. It has a little touch of gray in it and a little touch of brown.” The special shade is only available for a limited time, so jump on it.

“I think come Fall ’09, green is going to be THE color.”

–Jin Soon Choi

And there you have it.

Damone Roberts, DR 1968, $9. Available through info@damoneroberts.com