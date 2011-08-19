How To Get Minka Kelly’s Beachy Waves

Photo: © George Gershoff/WireImage

Minka Kelly was spotted riding the wave at Salvatore Ferragamo’s Women’s Resort Collection show in New York City. Her full-bodied, brunette strands flowed freely onto her LBD and paired well with a sun-kissed glow.

Dove celebrity stylist Mark Townsend perfected Kelly’s ultra-luxe look. Our friends at Stylelist got his step-by-step instructions to get this wavy style at home.

Apply a few drops of Dove Nourishing Oil Care Serum on damp hair to hydrate and smooth. Then work Dove Body and Lift Mousse throughout before blow drying with hands.

Once hair is dry, take three inch sections of your hair and spray it with Dove Flexible Hold Hairspray. Wrap strands around a 1 and a half-inch curling iron to create sexy waves. Then liberally spritz on a dry texture spray (flip head upside down to reach underneath), giving hair a great second-day feel.



