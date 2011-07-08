Minka Kelly’s ‘Resort’ Waves: How to Get the Look!

Photo: © Credit: RD/Jackson/Retna Digital

It doesn’t take a lot to make Minka Kelly look gorgeous. Find out how to get the brunette beauty’s summer-ready waves and sun-kissed glow with tips from our friends at StyeList.

Dove celebrity stylist Mark Townsend perfected Kelly’s ultra-luxe look. Read on for his step-by-step instructions to get this wavy style at home.

Apply a few drops of Dove Nourishing Oil Care Serum on damp hair to hydrate and smooth. Then work a volumizing mousse throughout before blow drying with hands.

Once hair is dry, take three inch sections of your hair and spray it with a flexible hold hairspray. Wrap strands around a 1 and a half-inch curling iron to create sexy waves. Then liberally spritz on a dry texture spray (flip head upside down to reach underneath), giving hair a great second-day feel.

Finish with an extra hold hairspray to keep waves in place.



Try on Minka Kelly’s hairstyles in the Makeover Studio!

