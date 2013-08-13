Get Minka Kelly’s Sexy Half-Up Hairstyle

Looking for a simple way to work your waves, but bored of wearing your hair down? Minka Kelly‘s voluminous half-up style may just be the answer. Dove Celebrity Stylist Mark Townsend created the actress’ look for the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, The Butler. “I wanted Minka’s hair to be young, fun, and sexy so we decided to work with her hair’s natural texture and fullness and go for a half-up hairstyle,” Townsend explained. Here’s how he styled her hair for the red carpet.

Step 1:

“I started by applying a large dollop of the Dove Style+Care Nourishing Curls Whipped Cream Mousse ($4.89, drugstore.com) to Minka’s damp hair and dried with a diffuser attached to my blow dryer to keep as much of Minka’s natural curl intact.”

Step 2:

“For extra volume at the crown of the head, I took 2-inch sections of hair and sprayed the Dove Refresh+Care Invigorating Dry Shampoo ($4.79, walgreens.com) at the roots and then back combed the roots for fullness.”

Step 3:

“Next, I pulled the sides of the hair to the back and secured with bobby pins creating a loose half-up hairstyle.”

Step 4:

“I finished by spraying Sally Hershberger Salon Texture Blast ($24, sallyhershberger.com) all over and scrunching with my hands for hold and lots of texture.”

