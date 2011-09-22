Get the Look: The New Charlie’s Angels

Photo: © Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage

The latest Charlie’s Angels reboot premieres tonight, but you don’t have to wait until then to snag the cast’s style. Stars Rachael Taylor, Annie Ilonzeh, and Minka Kelly all hit the Emmys red carpet, and our friends at BellaSugar found out how to re-create their looks.

Rachael Taylor’s pretty peach lips: Makeup artist Robin Black used pale pink Armani Smooth Silk Lip Pencil and then a light coat of beige rose Gloss d’Armani for a simple but glamorous look. Get the same kind of glow for your skin by adding a bit of shimmer powder to a moisturizer (Black used Creme de la Mer), then dabbing it along cheekbones and collarbones.



Annie Ilonzeh’s beautiful ringlet updo: To create this style, Neeko of Sally Hershberger Los Angeles asked Annie to shampoo and condition the day before. To help soften her natural curl, Neeko used a curling iron one size bigger than Annie’s natural coil and curled random pieces throughout her hair. Then, Neeko took two- to three-inch sections of hair and rolled them from Annie’s nape up to her crown, securing the style with pins and leaving just a few loose tendrils in front. Neeko finished the look by adding a couple of Grecian-style headbands, with the first band placed lowest on the forehead and the second right above the hairline.



Minka Kelly’s subtly winged eyes: Makeup artist Matthew Vanleeuwen used Tarte NeutralEYES shadow palette volume II for Minka’s eye makeup look. He started by brushing the taupe shade over her lids and onto her brow bones. Then he pressed the peach color onto her lids and into her lash lines and added depth by blending the plum shade from the outer corners of her creases to the middle of her lids. He lined her eyes with Tarte EmphasEYES aqua-gel liner in black, then went over it with liquid liner and finished with two coats of mascara on her upper lashes and one on her lower lashes. We also hear that after having her brows shaped by Anastasia Soare, Minka headed off to the red carpet with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Medium Ash in hand.



