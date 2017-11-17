11 Instagram Feeds for Minimalist Beauty Inspo

In a sea of many makeup layers, lies a crop of Instagram beauties who have nailed the very complex art of minimalist makeup. Ideas on how to wear Fenty Beauty’s Trophy Wife are never in short supply—but it can be tough to find looks that lend themselves to how many of us live—simple and on-the-go.

While you don’t need to pile on makeup to get a flawless finish, here’s a little beauty secret: You actually have to wear makeup to successfully pull off a “no makeup” makeup look. But getting it just right can be tricky. For starters, clean skin is everything. You can’t go baseless with breakouts, so make sure that’s in line. Secondly, the tools you use will determine how heavy or light your products go on. Typically, you get better control and more natural coverage if you just use your fingers.

So if your beauty M.O. is roll out of the house with a single layer of moisturizer (and hopefully sunscreen!), bravo to you! But if you’re looking for just a little more, look to these 11 feeds that do the bare minimum in the best way possible.