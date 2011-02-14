Minimalism Rules At Max Azria, Preen & Tommy Fall 2011

The Fall 2011 season has been full of bold makeup (purples, raspberries and reds come to mind) and metallics. So, we were pleasantly surprised to see a few minimalistic shows pop up as we went about our very packed day. At Max Azria the artists were looking to mix the masculinity and femininity of the collection so they chose an effortless makeup look and a hairstyle that bordered the two genres. For Preen, rather than playing up the 30s clothing in your typical fashion the look was contrasted with sharp contouring. And finally, at Tommy Hilfiger the makeup was of course kept very natural and fresh but given a hint of sheen to bring it into modern day – while the hair was blown out and roughed up a bit for a new look for Tommy – welcoming in the “sexy American girl.”
Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler
James Kaliardos for M.A.C gave the girls a more masculine look to contrast the clothing by contouring further down the cheekbone.
He also used Moleskin (a camel color) for a smokey eye, almost enhancing the dark circles that we typically want to hide.
Haven for Zoya manicurists custom blended a "greige" color for the base of the nail, and then added Indigo for a navy blue tip - a bit of a twist on the French manicure.
For hair, Luke Hersheson for Redken slicked the hair back into a "punky boyish 50s inspired" knot literally tying the remaining pony into a loose knot like a shoelace.
At Max Azria, Charlotte Willer, lead artist for Maybelline, created a flawless face with just a touch of steel gray shadow (Eye Studio Under The Spotlight.)
Willer dabbed lip balm on the lips to moisturize followed by concealer to keep them from becoming too red, keeping all focus on the eyes.
For hair, Neil Moodie for Bumble & Bumble created a sleek ponytail tied just below the crown of the head that was perfectly peppy and bouncy.
At Tommy Hilfiger, Diane Kendal for NARS wanted the girl's to appear fresh faced, noting that Tommy "didn't want to make a statement with the makeup" he wanted to create a look that portrayed them as "modern just the way that they are."
Kendal freshened up their skin and added just a bit of gloss to (Copper Gloss and Groundwork Paintpot) to the eyelids for a sheen.
For the hair, staying true to Tommy's style, the girl's were given blowouts that were roughed up just a tad.