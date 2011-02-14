Minimalism Rules At Max Azria, Preen & Tommy Fall 2011

The Fall 2011 season has been full of bold makeup (purples, raspberries and reds come to mind) and metallics. So, we were pleasantly surprised to see a few minimalistic shows pop up as we went about our very packed day. At Max Azria the artists were looking to mix the masculinity and femininity of the collection so they chose an effortless makeup look and a hairstyle that bordered the two genres. For Preen, rather than playing up the 30s clothing in your typical fashion the look was contrasted with sharp contouring. And finally, at Tommy Hilfiger the makeup was of course kept very natural and fresh but given a hint of sheen to bring it into modern day – while the hair was blown out and roughed up a bit for a new look for Tommy – welcoming in the “sexy American girl.”

In the slideshow above you’ll find more details about each show enjoy!

Photos Courtesy of Rachel Adler

