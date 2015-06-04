Skin Care Minis: Travel-Sized Beauty Staples

Scroll To See More Images

If carting around all the regular (or even large, jumbo) sized versions of our favorite skin care products wouldn’t make our arms feel like they just went through a 50-minute weight training class, we’d totally be chill with throwing them all in our bags, all day, every day. But back to reality, that’s just not the way it is. We love a mini version of a skin care staple obviously for its lightweight, TSA-friendly amenities, but there’s no denying that these things got a certain cute factor that a tub of body lotion is just plain missing.

To complete your weekend plans of not checking a bag, we rounded up some miniature versions or smaller sized buys of some of our favorite skin care staples, from facial sprays to sunscreen and more.

One of those products that’s long been a miracle worker, and you’ve probably swiped the stuff onto your lips in the past as a way to add a quick rich drop of emollient moisture. However, those tubs are really big, and not even specifically made for your lips. Not that it’s bad to multitask your products, but when there is a lip-friendly version in a cute container, you just have to indulge, right? We love this travel-friendly lip therapy find that takes up less space in your makeup bag than your compact.

(Vaseline Lip Therapy Original Balm, $1.79, walgreens.com)

People swear by this stuff, and we get why! Aquaphor can be used for SO MANY THINGS. Often applied on burns, cuts, dry skin, cuticles, irritated skin, and even diaper rash, it’s kind of that ointment that solves all your winter (and even summer if you’re not moisturizing regularly) probs. Celebrities like Beyonce have been said to smear on some of this stuff! This little tub gives you just the right amount of product for almost any skin condition that pops up.

(Aquaphor Heal Ointment Mini Jar, $2.49, ulta.com)

One of Kiehl’s greats, the Ultra Facial Cleanser leaves your face fresh and squeaky clean without that super dry, taunt feeling after. It’s formulated with things like Apricot Kernel Oil, Avocado Oil, and vitamin E to provide hydration, nourishment, and in the case of that latter antioxidant-rich ingredient, revitalization. It also comes in a 2.5 fl. oz container, so that’s a big plus!

(Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cleanser, $10, bloomingdales.com)

When you’re on-the-go, the first thing you’ll probably drop out of your cosmetics bag is those face mask containers and second-step gels. But sometimes, the basics just aren’t enough to give your face a surge of “just left the spa” kind of treatment. For one, do you really want to pack both a regular cleanser AND a cleaning oil? Didn’t think so. This cool travel kit from bosia contains four different face masks and cleansing treatments in a four-step process that are all made with good-for-skin botanicals to clarifying, sooth, and protect your skin

(boscia Girl on the Fly, $15, sephora.com)

By now, you know that unless you’re applying ample amounts of makeup and touching up all day long, that SPF 15 in your moisturizer just isn’t enough to keep your skin protected all day long. Sunscreen is a must, and this little guy will do the trick. Supergoop’s City Sunscreen Serum is a light formula that also includes a vitamins B5 an E for anti-aging benefits and can work as a moisturizer, too. At only 1.7 fl. oz, you won’t feel like you’re carrying anything, much like the consistency it leaves on your face.

(Supergoop SPF 30 City Sunscreen Serum, $42, supergoop.com)

Want a facial spray that does more than just refresh your face? This one is filled with antioxidants that create a shield to block of free radical aggressors from making their way onto your face. It also provides your skin with a boost of hydration, which is probably half the reason you spritz on a facial spray in the first place.

(dermalogica antioxidant hydramist, $11, dermalogica.com)