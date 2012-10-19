Best Mini Hand Creams to Keep in Your Purse

Colder weather is upon us whether you’re ready or not and that means preparing and protecting our skin. As the degrees drop, our skin gets drier and we reach for the more intensive lotions and creams. While you may stock up on bottles of your favorite daily moisturizers at home, it’s good to keep hand creams in your purse for when you need added moisture throughout the day.
Even if you’re not ready for the cold, be prepared by checking out our favorite mini hand creams that you can pop right into your purse. Hand creams are usually creamier and richer than lotions and will smooth even the driest hands. Find ones with shea butter in a fast-absorbing formula so your hands aren’t left feeling greasy.
Click through to see which hand creams you need to add into your bags!
This hand cream has 20% shea butter to protect your hands from even the coldest weather. (L'Occitane en Provence, $10, loccitane.com)
This super soft and rich hand cream comes in a variety of delicious smelling scents. (I love...Super Soft Hand Lotion, $5.99, drugstore.com)
Shea butter is blended with macadamia nut, grapeseed, pomegranate, and argan oils for hands that feel as soft as silk. (Crabtree & Evelyn Ultra Moisturising Hand Therapy, $13, crabtree-evelyn.com)
Rosehip oil adds moisture to even the driest hands while it evens out skin tone. (Wild Rose Hand Cream, $10, thebodyshop.com)
Your hands will feel like cashmere after using this hand cream. The non-greasy formula will penetrate quickly and leave you with a nice hint of vanilla. (True Blue Spa Shea Cashmere Hand Cream, $6, bathandbodyworks.com)
This antioxidant rich hand cream nourishes dry hands while also smoothing rough cuticles. (Bliss High Intensity Hand Cream, $8, sephora.com)
This hand cream absorbs quickly to smooth your hands with shea butter and macadamia oil. (Soap & Glory Hand Food Hand Cream, $5, sephora.com)
With the scent of rose, this hand cream hydrates and restores hands. (Jurlique Rose Hand Cream, $25, sephora.com)