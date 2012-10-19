Best Mini Hand Creams to Keep in Your Purse

Colder weather is upon us whether you’re ready or not and that means preparing and protecting our skin. As the degrees drop, our skin gets drier and we reach for the more intensive lotions and creams. While you may stock up on bottles of your favorite daily moisturizers at home, it’s good to keep hand creams in your purse for when you need added moisture throughout the day.

Even if you’re not ready for the cold, be prepared by checking out our favorite mini hand creams that you can pop right into your purse. Hand creams are usually creamier and richer than lotions and will smooth even the driest hands. Find ones with shea butter in a fast-absorbing formula so your hands aren’t left feeling greasy.