Mineral Sunscreen: Your Guide to the Best Options on the Market

During the summer, protecting our skin from sun damage is at the front of our minds. While a nice summer glow is nice, protecting your skin should be of top priority while you’re out and about during the heat of the summer. In the interest in finding the best sunscreens for our skin, we went straight to all-natural, mineral-based products. Unlike other sunscreens that can contain chemicals (that are absorbed into our skin and clog our pores), mineral-based sunscreens reflect the sun, making them healthier for our skin.

Here, we have compiled our favorite mineral-based sunscreens to keep your skin looking fresh and radiant while protecting it from harmful UV rays. Get out there and enjoy the beautiful weather by making a mineral sunscreen your new best summer friend!

We love bareMinerals and all their mineral-based products. When they introduced a mineral-based sunscreen we knew we had to get our hands on it. This sunscreen will give you an even glow while protecting your skin.

BareMinerals Natural Sunscreen, $28, Beauty.com

This mineral-based sunscreen not only protects your skin from strong UV rays, but also helps fight aging lines. This combination is ideal when looking for the perfect sunscreen.

Clarins Sunscreen Stick for Sun-Sensitive Areas, $27, Sephora.com

With hints of green tea and shea butter, John Masters Suncare is amazing sun protection for all types of skin. It also contains numerous vitamins and nutrients that help to replenish skin while you bask in the sun.

John Masters Suncare Mineral Sunscreen, $32, Beauty.com

This lightweight, non-greasy sunscreen is packed with antioxidants to help keep skin looking brighter. We love that it’s waterproof for up to 80 minutes, making it the ideal beach-ready sunscreen.

Kiehl’s Activated Sun Protector 100% Mineral Sunscreen, $28, Kielhs.com

Forget about greasy hands with Peter Thomas Roth’s easy brush applicator. Formulated to protect skin from harmful UV rays, this mineral sunscreen also gives a matte finish, making your face radiant and oil-free all day long.

Peter Thomas Roth Instant Mineral Powder, $30, Sephora.com

Spraying sunscreen has just gotten easier with Soleil Organique sunscreen mist. Apply a light layer to skin and you’ll be ready to take on the day!

Soleil Organique 100% Mineral Sunblock Mist, $42, Birchbox.com

Looking for the perfect sunscreen for sensitive skin? Look no further than Supergoop Mineral Sunscreen. Its soothing properties will help to reduce redness and inflammation, making it awesome for ladies with easily irritated skin.

Supergoop Skin Soothing Mineral Sunscreen Broad Spectrum, $28, Sephora.com

When we find an easy, portable beauty product, we can never get enough of it. This mineral-based stick sunscreen won’t clog pores, and it helps to prevent signs of aging while protecting your skin. Waterproof and lightweight, try MDSolarSciences’ mineral sunscreen the next time you’re out and about.

MDSolarSciences Mineral Sunscreen Stick, $18, Sephora.com