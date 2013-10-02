Mindy Kaling Ditched Her On-Screen Pixie Cut

Hollywood has been more accepting of short hair lately, and kudos to that. With Michelle Williams, Anne Hathaway and Miley Cyrus all sporting pixies, you’d expect the trend to transition to TV as well. But after two tries, with both Lena Dunham and Mindy Kaling, we can see the cut has both tried and failed. Mindy’s pixie on The Mindy Project lasted exactly two and a half episodes before time had to elapse where she could emerge with a cuter, much more audience friendly(?) bob.

Mindy Kaling, herself, said on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon that she was tempted to make the cut in real life. “I was, like, ‘This is kind of great. I would do selfies and be, like, ‘This is hot,’ and I was, like, ‘Guys, am I one of those girls who can pull off pixie cuts?’ and immediately — no. My dad, my brother — they were, like, ‘Absolutely not.’”

We agree that the bob is a much more flattering cut on the actress, but what’s wrong with a short haircut on a female character when the storyline calls for it? We’ll definitely miss all of the “Mindy looks like a ten-year-old boy” jokes. This brings us back to the time Keri Russell cut all of her signature curls off during the season finale of Felicity. Maybe pixies really aren’t meant for the small screen.

