News: Mindy Kaling Tries Bangs on for Size; Calvin Klein Beauty Announces Its Latest Face

Spotted: Mindy Kaling rocking a new set of bangs, though we’re not sure whether they’re for real or clip-ins. We kind of hope they’re real—she looks great! [People]

About that liquid gold facial we saw on Bar Refaeli: It turns out it was way less expensive than we thought. At a cool $185, it’s hardly pocket change, but it isn’t the exorbitant expenditure we assumed it would be. [Us]

Dutch model (and Victoria’s Secret Angel) Doutzen Kroes has signed on as the latest face of Calvin Klein. She’ll be repping the brand’s new fragrance, Reveal, come September. [NY Daily News]

If you feel like every photo ever taken of you has been… awkward at best, then this guide to posing for pictures will come in handy. [StyleCaster]