Makeup Artist Mimi Choi’s Optical Illusions Are Truly Terrifying

With October right around the corner, we’re on the prowl for some serious Halloween costume inspiration. And this week as we scrolled through Instagram, we think we might have found the perfect (see also: most terrifying) idea. The best part? You can skip the costume all together.

Mimi Choi, a 31-year-old Vancouver-based makeup artist, creates optical illusions so startlingly realistic that, at first glance, we truly thought she had a massive hole in her face. She said on Instagram she gleans inspiration from art, namely Salvador Dali. “When I do illusions now, I draw my inspiration mostly from my surroundings, photography, paintings, and emotions. I try not to look at other makeup artists’s work too much and challenge myself to produce original, unique work,” she told Allure.

If you’re adventurous enough to re-create one of her looks, Choi shared that she likes to use Kryolan and Mehron which offer bold, pigmented cream colors. Instead of makeup brushes, she told Allure, she opts for paintbrushes to achieve the fine lines and controlled placement.

Good news for anyone who lacks Choi’s artistic ability: You can book an appointment with Choi herself and she’ll do your Halloween makeup. You do have to go to Canada for this, but worth it, right?