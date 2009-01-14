Million Dollar Baby

Yesterday a friend of mine said that he can’t wait until the day he can buy a $15 million house (he works in real estate). I found this comment to be slightly ridiculous- who really needs a 15 million dollar house? But then today I came upon a $1,000 face cream. I immediately decided that I NEEDED it and felt empathy for my lustful friend.

La Prairie Cellular Cream Platinum Rare actually has platinum, the most precious metal on earth, in it. La Prairie scientists say that platinum has the ability to bond with your skin, which results in your skin looking, feeling and moving like younger skin. Does it really work? I don’t know, nor will I probably ever know, but a girl can dream.