I’m Obsessed With Millie Bobby Brown’s New Bob — & Her Friendship With Noah Schnapp

Sometimes — usually — costars pretend to be BFFs while they’re promoting a TV show or movie but obviously aren’t real friends. Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are different. Sure, they met on the set of Stranger Things but their friendship transcends any show promotion. It was obvious, and adorable, during an Instagram Live last week, in which Brown showed off her chic new haircut while Schnapp wore under-eye patches from his bestie’s beauty line, Florence by Mills.

To promote season 4 of Stranger Things, Brown has been giving pop star with her long blonde extensions with ’90s bangs. The whole look seemed fun but like a lot of work for the 18-year-old. That’s why we were excited to see her back to a short bob that feels fresh and youthful. It’s probable all her stylist did was remove her extensions and give her strands a trim but her hair looks soft, shiny and healthy.

It’s a style that looks great with no-makeup on Live with your best friend, as well as sleek and slicked-down for a red carpet. This look is one of her best yet, with hair by Marty Harper and makeup by Kelsey Deenihan Fisher.

If you missed Brown and Schnapp’s Instagram Live, you can thank TikTok for capturing a ton of the adorable conversation. Brown teaches Schnapp how to wear Florence by Mills’ Swimming Under the Eyes Gel Pads ($34 at Ulta Beauty). “No, you’ve got two on your face, Noah,” she says when he doubles up on the same eye. He wears them for the rest of the convo so you know he ended it wondering how his skin felt so soft and hydrated.

The cute convo continued when Schnapp tried to describe Brown’s style, saying “There’s a lot of Louis Vuitton in there. I would say you dress really elegantly and everything has a little bit of flair. There’s always something out there a little risky. I like it. I like your style.” We do, too.