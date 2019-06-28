Millie Bobby Brown Wore Silver Rings in Her Hair and I’m Obsessed

Millie Bobby Brown is having a really great week. The 15-year-old (yes, seriously) has been on a promotional tour for the upcoming season three premiere of her hit show Stranger Things. Last night, she hit up the Louis Vuitton X launch party in Beverly Hills, California with super-cool silver rings in her hair, proving she’s a serious style star who deserves to be there. She posed alongside celebrities including Hailee Steinfeld, Alicia Vikander and Nina Dobrev.

Brown wore head-to-toe Louis Vuitton, of course. The ’80s-inspired outfit included a bright pink bubble skirt, cropped leather jacket, patterned top and tiny white bag. Her makeup, courtesy of Kelsey Deenihan, featured a bold cat eye and nude lips. But it was her hair that really caused everyone’s jaw to drop. The star usually wears more princess-inspired looks but this was all badass.

Hairstylist Bridget Brager gave Brown a sleek updo and added three chunky silver rings to the top of her head.

The unique hairstyle caused Brown’s fans to go crazy, commenting: “Oh my gosh, you look so gorgeous” and “always serving looks.” It’s not like hair rings are new in any way, especially in braids, but the way Brager added them ultra-tight make them look a little futuristic.

Friday night is the big Stranger Things Season 3 premiere in Los Angeles and there’s no telling what Brown will show up looking like. The teen always keeps us guessing. Will she go edgy for the series’ dark vibes as of late, or will she pull out all the Hollywood star glam? We’ll just have to wait and see.