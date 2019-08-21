Millie Bobby Brown Is Only 15 and Has Her Own Beauty Brand

What were you doing at 15 years old? I was definitely at the mall or maybe doing homework—not launching a beauty brand. But for Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown, that’s what 15 looks like. She just announced Florence by Mills, a Gen-Z friendly makeup and skincare line. Before you roll your eyes that another celebrity is getting into beauty, and I feel you, Brown’s is a bit different. It’s not Haus Beauty or Kylie Cosmetics—Mills (that’s what her friends call her) is one of the only teens making products for other teens. Though, adults can use it as well, of course.

Most young adult makeup is created by not-so-young adults. Brown gets to say what goes into her own line and, I assume, weighs in on whether she would wear it or not. “Every young person deserves to have a good start for their skin,” she says in a video for the brand. “I wanted it to be vegan, clean, cruelty-free, that would be easy to get and fun to use and still youthful, but for a sophisticated teenager as well.”

Mills will be selling products including Zero Chill Face Mask, Swimming Under the Eye Gel Pads, Like a Light Skin Tint, Cheek Me Later Cream Blush and more, priced from $10 to $34. Why the name? Florence was her great-grandmother’s name and Mills is her nickname. How cute is that?

The brand launches August 25 on the Florence by Mills website, as well as Ulta Beauty. If you’re in New York City, she’s doing a pop-up so you can try the products IRL. Follow the Instagram account to learn more.

