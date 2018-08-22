Here’s Millie Bobby Brown Looking Adorably Chic in Bold, Blue Eyeshadow

We doubt the “no makeup” makeup trend will ever die, but if the summer’s biggest red carpet events are any indication, bold color is poised to trend this fall. Just days after sporting a mostly minimal look at the MTV Video Music Awards, Millie Bobby Brown has delivered a master class in how to pull off blue eyeshadow without going overboard.

At a recent New York City-set screening for the second season of Stranger Things, the 14-year-old literally dazzled, thanks to a set of jewel- and glitter-toned lids, expertly applied by her go-to makeup artist. Gianpaolo Ceciliato. Paired with defined lower lashes, low-key pink lip gloss and a wavy bob, it’s made clear that the eyes are our focal point…and for good reason.

The intense pigment payoff definitely reminds us of the blue shade in a few top-selling palettes, such as Pat McGrath’s Mothership Subliminal Palette ($125) and Fenty Beauty’s Moroccan Spice ($59). If you’re inspired to go all in with color, just be sure to prime your lids beforehand so the color stays locked in throughout the day.

It’s also worth noting that Brown not only does an amazing job of taking on trends; she accomplishes it all in an age-appropriate way. Continue to slay, baby girl (and tell us what shadow you’re wearing)!