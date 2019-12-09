Millie Bobby Brown Looks So Grown Up With New Blonde Bob

Eleven is back, people. Yes, there will be a season 4 of Stranger Things but I’m talking more about Eleven’s blonde hair in the first season. Millie Bobby Brown’s new blonde lob makes her look the most like her character than the actress has in years. Previously, Brown has been rocking her hair a bit darker, wearing it sleek and straight or pulled back. It was her serious, more actress look. Now that she’s on hiatus from the show and working on her new beauty brand, she’s having some fun with her hair.

Just two months ago, Brown went blonde and a lot longer, trying out extensions for a UK launch event for her beauty line, Florence by Mills. She was obviously having fun with having ultra-long hair for the first time. But she’s already said goodbye to the length. Hairstylist Jacob Habib Khan shared a photo of his client’s new hair to Instagram, explaining how he created the gorgeous style on the actress. “Had fun giving Millie this new look today,” he wrote. “She said goodbye to the extensions and is back feeling like herself with short hair. We also toned down the blonde to give her more of a hand-painted look. Now she is more of a brunette with balayage, then a blonde with a shadow root.”

Brown’s hair color is now more laid-back and natural. It looks super pretty on the 15-year-old without being over-the-top. Though it’s still bright and blonde, she looks like herself—and a little like Eleven, to be honest. We’re not sure if this new look is for a role and it’s possible she’ll change it again but for now, we’re obsessed.