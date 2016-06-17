This Is The One Beauty Brand Millennials Love Most

Influenster, a relatively new website rife with reviews of everything ever, polled 5,448 millennial women with an average age of 25 and asked them to share their thoughts and feelings about the current state of the beauty industry—which products interest them, which trends they’ve tried their hand at, and how they go about their general approach to a daily routine. (I’m not sure how they got 5,448 millennial women to admit that they’re “millennial women,” but that is neither here nor there.)

The site compiled the results in a handy infographic, which reveals some fairly predictable data and goes to show that we, as a generation, are not as special snowflake-y as we think we are: MAC is the most popular lipstick brand, COVERGIRL wins for mascara, we’ve all tried and liked contouring and highlighting, mascara is our default desert-island must-have, and a fair amount of us go three or more days without washing our hair.

Perhaps the most intriguing find in this informal study is the fact that 36-percent of millennial women own more than ten lipsticks, compared to the 22-percent who own four to six and the marginal 4-percent who don’t have any at all. I no longer feel so alone in my lip color hoarding habits, which is always a good thing.