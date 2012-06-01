Milla Jovovich Stars In New Avon Campaign; Megan Fox Doesn’t Think She’s Prettier Than You

Here’s what’s going on in the world of beauty to take you into the weekend:

Milla Jovovich is officially the face of beauty giant Avon’s new fragrance called “City Rush For Her”, and the first images of the big budget campaign are now available online. [Daily Mail]

In less positive celebrity beauty news, Lindsay Lohan is apparently being sued for $40K in unpaid tanning bills. Who knew a tan was worth so much? [Huffington Post]

Megan Fox doesn’t think she’s more beautiful than everyone else. The actress has claimed that although she was reported as saying she wouldn’t trade places with an “ugly girl”, her meaning was simply lost in translation. [Huffington Post]

Apparently yoga can not only help tone your abs but also actually make you look younger by stimulating blood flow to your face. Who knew? [Styleist.com]

Charlize Theron has joined the ranks of celebrities who say they wouldn’t consider plastic surgery now (but may change their mind in the future.) [The Cut]

Paris Hilton is launching another fragrance called “Dazzle”. Apparently this fragrance will be the first to “express her own personality.” Just what we were all waiting for. [WWD]