‘BiP”s Kelsey Uses a Laxative as a Makeup Primer—But Does It Really Work?

There are a lot of things you can use as makeup primer. There are mattifying moisturizers, some sunscreens and well, actual primers. What you probably shouldn’t use? Milk of Magnesia to set your makeup. But don’t tell Bachelor in Paradise star Kelsey Weier. During Monday night’s premiere, Weier told Wells Adams her tip for keeping makeup in place in the extreme heat on the beach.

“I sweat so bad on my face so a makeup artist told me about, is it milk of magnesium? It’s a laxative,” she says. “If you put it on your face before you put your makeup on, it’s supposed to make it sweat-proof a little bit.”

Adams repeats back to her what she’s saying. She’s using a laxative liquid on her face? “It can be multi-use,” she confirms.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

This actually isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the beauty hack. But we’re hoping it’ll be the last. While it’s true the suspension dries like an ultra-matte paste on your skin, it can also be pretty harmful to it. If you have any type of dry or sensitive skin, it’ll likely cause irritation. Ingredients such as sodium hypochlorite are extremely harsh. Plus, magnesium hydroxide has a high pH, which can even lead to breakouts. We’d say skip this hack altogether.

Instead, pick up a mattifying primer that will set your makeup for just as long without causing harm in the longterm. There’s Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Mattifying Primer ($32 at Fenty), as well as E.L.F. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer ($9 at Ulta) and Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer ($32 at Sephora). All are much better options and will keep your makeup from melting on the beach—promise.