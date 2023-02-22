TikTokers Are Praising Milk’s New Contour Sticks for the Inclusive Shade Range & “Snatched” Finish

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When we think about shade inclusivity in beauty, usually we’re talking about foundation and concealer, which need a near-perfect match. But it matters across all makeup categories, including contour. Well, Milk Makeup nailed it. Its new Sculpt Cream Contour Stick only has four shades but it’s already being praised for the way they work across all skin tones, including ultra-fair and deep. Oftentimes, the darkest contour shade is pretty much a match for those with deep-dark skin tones. And how are you supposed to contour with that? You can’t.

There’s Toasted (fair to light), Stoked (medium to medium tan), Simmer (tan to deep) and Sizzle (very deep). Not only are they working across skin tones but the undertone is being praised, too. Many contour products are too warm, which is more like a bronzer. All of these shades are cool toned, which provides a more natural-looking contour.

All you have to do is swipe through TikTok to see how much beauty creators are loving this launch.

TikToker @bonitravo used shade Sizzle to sculpt her face and says the line is “absolutely stunning” and “so easy to blend out.” Mikayla Nogueira used the lightest shade, Toasted, and said “This is how I want my contour to be…It’s giving snatched and I love the finish. I’m going to be traveling with these everywhere.”

Creator @anahitaxo said these are the “best cool-toned contour sticks” in her video. She’s especially excited about the shade range and the undertone. “This is how you make a contour shade in 2023,” she said. “If it doesn’t look like this, we need to go back to the lab.”

With all the TikTok hype — and the decent price tag — we don’t expect these to stay in stock. Grab your shade while you can at Sephora.

