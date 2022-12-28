This $26 Volumizing Mascara Is Hailey Bieber’s Secret to Long, Fluttery Lashes

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’ve covered just about every Hailey Bieber-loved beauty product under the sun. Well, at least I thought I did. I just realized I’ve never written about her go-to mascara, but that’s going to change right this second. The model recently revealed her fave formula to her TikTok followers and it’s none other than Milk Makeup’s Kush High Volumizing Mascara.

This comes as no shock since Hailey is already a fan of the brand. She has previously used Milk Makeup’s Bionic Liquid Blush and Kush Fiber Eyebrow Gel and is now on to the brand’s mascara. Though the silver tube makes a very brief cameo in her birthday GRWM TikTok, you can see her lightly swiping on mascara, especially to the lashes on the outer corner of her eyes.

Her eyelashes look so fluttery thanks to the Kush High Volumizing Mascara and that’s probably because the volumizing formula contains hollow heart-shaped fibers that make lashes appear longer, fuller and thicker. It also incorporates hemp-derived cannabis seed oil to condition the hairs, as well as vegan beeswax to keep the fibers in place (a.k.a. no raccoon or panda eyes due to fallout and smudging).

The mascara applicator also deserves some credit since it features unique crisscross bristles that grab onto each of your lash hairs from root to tip. There’s nothing better than a mascara that applies even coats.

It’s time to swap your current mascara for Milk Makeup’s Kush High Volumizing Mascara that’s Hailey Bieber-approved and $26 at Sephora.

Hailey isn’t the only one who swears by this volumizing mascara.

One Sephora shopper wrote, “Is there a magic mascara that provides volume and length; yep because this is it!” They add, “Start with a really good primer (for me good ‘ol L’Oreal Voluminous Lash Paradise base fits the bill), use a really good lash extender every night, and this will serve you really well. I’ve literally tried every mascara that exists, and always come back to my Milk Kush! Pure Love!!”

Another shopper compares the Kush High Volumizing Mascara to one of her tried-and-true formulas. “I have been a hardcore Better Than Sex girl for at least a decade. Love the fullness it gives my lashes. No convincing me otherwise. Mascara is a subjective choice,” they wrote. “I do not know how the Sephora goddess talked me into the trial-size Kush but I thank her. The serum aspect just gives that extra bit of softness but does not compromise the wear time aspect. Bottom lashes pop without clumping. I’ll be back for more Milk!”

These are some seriously impressive reviews, and the results are evident in Hailey’s TikTok. Now, all that’s left for you to do is add the Milk Makeup mascara to your cart for $26.

