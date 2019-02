If it seems like every day a new cannabis-derived beauty product launches, it’s because it does. The trend has taken over the market quicker than we’ve ever seen an ingredient do. Milk Makeup was one of the first mainstream brands to come out with actual makeup containing hemp-derived cannabis oil, with the launch of its Kush High Volume Mascara. Next came Kush Brow Gel (in clear and tinted), Kush Lip Glaze (a high-shine lip mask), and Kush Lip Balm (a hydrator). Next up? An essential product you need for pretty much every makeup routine: Hydro Grip primer.

The Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer contains the same hemp-derived cannabis seed extract as the Kush line but more on this buzzy ingredient later. It promises to act as skincare and makeup prep, possibly eliminating a step in your routine. This is thanks to skin-loving ingredients including aloe water, cherry blossom, hyaluronic acid and B vitamins, to help skin retain moisture and fight against free radicals. Chances are, that’s a lot of what’s already in your morning moisturizer (just make sure not to skip SPF!)

But what’s most important when it comes to a primer is its capability to keep your makeup from fading. Hydro Grip contains blue agave extract to help with that, acting as an invisible layer on skin. Think of it as a skin-smoother to create an even canvas for makeup application, locking in your products. And the oil-free, silicone-free formula promises to go on clear so it won’t leave a white cast on darker complexions.

Now, what’s the deal with that hemp oil? Simply, hemp-derived cannabis seed extract contains a small amount of CBD and no THC (meaning, it can’t get you high). Numerous studies are trying to figure out exactly what this seed extract can do, but fans of the ingredient say it can help reduce inflammation and protect against free radicals because of the antioxidant properties of CBD. It can’t hurt your skin and it won’t clog your pores so it’s for sure worth a shot at protecting against environmental stressors like pollution.

Because of the gel formula, the brand recommends waiting about a minute for the Hydro Grip Primer to set before applying foundation on top. You can also wear it alone for a glass skin look. Try it out when the Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer launches for $30 at milkmakeup.com and Sephora stores March 8.