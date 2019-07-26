Milk Makeup Just Launched a ‘Growhouse’ For Lashes and Brows

By now we expect a lot of cool things from Milk Makeup: highlighter and bronzer, face masks and cooling sticks, primer and foundation. It’s crazy that the brand is only four years old considering the number of products it pushes out. Milk’s Kush line is growing, as well. The brand just announced Kush Growhouse Lash + Brow Serum, adding to the mascara, lash primer, lip balm and brow gel. Everything in the line is infused with hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, which while not actual cannabis or CBD, can have major conditioning properties.

This is the first hair-growth product from Milk Makeup and a totally new category from the company. Those hemp-derived cannabis seed extracts work to condition and strengthen both lashes and brows. A peptide blend can also help make brows and lashes just look thicker. A combination of aloe, B5 and quinoa work to make hair follicles healthy, which allows hair to grow. Milk says “varied results” begin in four weeks with “full payoff” in 12 weeks.

If you’re like me and lash serums generally scare you, know that this one is free of steroids and 94 percent natural. The brand promises the formula won’t cause eye or skin discoloration.

If your lashes and brows need a boost, shop Kush Growhouse Lash + Brow Serum for $48 on the Milk Makeup website and in Sephora stores August 9.

