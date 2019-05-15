Milk Makeup’s Glow Oils Give Cheeks and Lips Juicy Color

There’s something about warm weather that makes me want to put away all the matte makeup and instead go for dewy, glossy textures and hydrating formulas. The new Milk Makeup Glow Oils check all those boxes and more. They’re made to wear on your cheeks as a glowy blush or on your lips to look like you just ate a popsicle—in the best way ever of course. It’s also an easy way to get that monochromatic makeup look that’s been trending season after season. Monochromatic is my go-to makeup trend, mostly out of ease (or laziness) of creating a full-face with one product.

There are five pretty Glow Oil shades to choose from in cute mini sizes. Each contains antioxidant-rich rice bran oil to give skin all the hydration along with sheer color. There’s Solar (a watermelon shimmer), Astro (a plum shimmer), Flare (a coral shimmer), Glimmer (a mauve shimmer) and Halo (a bright pink shimmer).

As with all Milk Makeup products, they’re cruelty-free, vegan, paraben-free and gluten-free.

Skip foundation, or try a lightweight BB cream, and swipe a Glow Oil onto your cheeks, lips and even your eyelids if you’re feeling daring. (Just make sure you use a primer so the formula doesn’t crease.) A coat or two of mascara and some brow gel and you’re basically good to go for an every day no-makeup makeup vibe.

Milk Makeup’s Glow Oils are available May 17 for $14 each on the Milk Makeup website. On June 3, they hit Sephora’s website and Sephora stores this August.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.