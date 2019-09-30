Milk Makeup Is Having an Epic Pre-Holiday Sale

If you’re already feeling a little overwhelmed with beauty sales, all I can say is, same. But there are a few pre-holiday discounts that are just too good to miss. Milk Makeup’s Friends and Family sale is always good and this year, it’s even better with 25 percent off plus some free goodies. Yes, 25 percent off the entire site. It’s the time to stock up on complexion products and mascara you’ll use every day as well as try out some new highlighter or lipstick you’ve had your eye on. Don’t worry—I’m here to help you narrow down the dozens and dozens of stellar Milk products.

Milk Makeup has been continued to push out new products and some of the most recent are the most exciting. Its expanded on the Kush line, where everything is infused with hemp-derived cannabis seed extract. While not actual cannabis or CBD, it has some major conditioning properties. I personally love the stuff in lip balm and face masks and anywhere I need a little extra hydration. Shop 25 percent off these products, as well as a ton of others, with a purchase of $35 or more. If you’re signed up for Milk Makeup emails, you can shop October 1. Otherwise, the sale starts on October 2.

Plus, grab a free Black Lit Kit with any $75+ purchase and a large Kush Puff Bag and Kush sampler with a $100+ purchase.

Flex Foundation Stick

This medium-coverage foundation is great for travel and comes in 36 inclusive shades.

$36 at Milk Makeup

Flex Highlighter in Lit

This silky blinding highlighter comes in four ultra-wearable shades.

$28 at Milk Makeup

Hydro Grip Primer

Not only does this cannabis seed extract-infused primer help makeup stay put, but it’ll also hydrate thirsty skin.

$30 at Milk Makeup

Kush Fiber Brow Gel

Boost your eyebrows with this tinted fiber brow gel available in eight shades.

$20 at Milk Makeup

Glow Oil in Solar

This mini shimmering lip and cheek tint comes in five pretty hues.

$14 at Milk Makeup

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.