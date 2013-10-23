The Hairy Situation That Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift Got Themselves Into

Katy Perry isn’t exactly what we’d define as conventional. She’s dyed her hair every color in the rainbow, put together some of the nerdiest music videos we’ve ever seen and she’s got a cat named Kitty Purry (which is admittedly awesome). Shocking as the singer may be, however, nothing could have prepared us for this news.

According to E! Online, Katy spilled some details about what she’s been keeping in her purse, and we’re pretty sure we’d never find these items on any beauty editor’s “What’s in My Bag?” story. Katy said, “One of the first times I went to the Grammys, I got to share a dressing room with Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift , and I asked them for a lock of their hair from each one of them, which is totally creepy, but awesome.” She continued, “I put little bows on them individually and put them in my purse. And that was my little secret and I’m a freak!”

We can’t decide which is weirder: Carrying around locks of your famous friends’ hair, or allowing your famous friends to take a lock of your hair to carry around. Either way, this story is one big reminder that celebrities are just as crazy as us normals.

What do you think of Katy Perry carrying around locks of Miley Cyrus’ and Taylor Swift’s hair? Sound off in the comments below!

Image via Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images

