Miley Cyrus Just Made the Shaggy Mullet Cool Again

Models, actors and musicians alike are going short this season, debuting bobs and lobs (long bobs) left and right. Of course, Miley Cyrus decided to do something a bit different. This week, Cyrus debuted a shag haircut that’s a little bit punk and a lot rock ‘n’ roll. After scaring everyone by sharing a photo to her Instagram Stories of her mom, Tish, chopping her hair, iconic hairstylist Sally Hershberger came to the rescue. Yes, it was probably the plan the whole time. Cyrus loves to mess with us.

“Miley wanted to go more punk, she wanted something edgy,” Hershberger told Popsugar. “We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy.” The result is chic as hell, with long bangs and choppy layers that are shorter in the front and longer in back—hence, the shaggy mullet vibes. As Hershberger pointed out, it’s a really versatile style. It looks amazing straight and sleek but will also look killer when Cyrus wears her hair naturally curly.

If you want to take the plunge and go short or try bangs, now’s the time. Short has never been fresher. But if you’re a little nervous, give some faux-hair a try. You can choose a full wig or go with extensions. Either way, you’ll fake out your friends while also trying something new. If you love it, bookmark this page and head to the hairstylist STAT.

