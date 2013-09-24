News: Miley Cyrus Goes Topless on the Cover of Rolling Stone; Kendall Jenner Debuts New Hair Color

The tongue strikes again. Miley Cyrus is topless and wearing smudged eye makeup on the cover of Rolling Stone. [Rolling Stone]
Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one lightening her hair. Half-sister Kendall Jenner showed off a new hair color on Instagram. [Us Weekly]
Instagram addicts need to read this: how to take a good nail selfie. [SheFinds]
Fall is here! Try these five ways to prep your skin for colder weather. [PopSugar Beauty]
Fancy beauty products are only part of the reason why it’s more expensive to be a woman than a man, a new study says. [Beauty High]