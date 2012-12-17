Get Miley Cyrus’ Rock ‘n Roll Smokey Eye

Miley Cyrus may be going through a bit of a transformation lately. Ever since she bleached and chopped off her shoulder-length bob, the singer and actress has kicked up her look a notch, going for more of a rocker vibe. Last night at the VH1 Divas Live Concert, Cyrus paired her newly-buzzed pixie crop with bronze smokey eyes, mega lashes and a pale glossy lip.

We got the details on her look from makeup aritst Denika Bedrossian, who said that she wanted to keep the vibe for the look “smokey rocker” since Cyrus was performing a Billy Idol tribute. Bedrossian started with Armani foundation, slightly buffing it into the skin, following it with Tarte’s Park Avenue Princess Bronzer. She then added a slight cheek color with Armani Blush in 10.

For the eyes, Bedrossian used Tarte’s Skinny Smolder eyes in Onyx on the base of the lash line. She added MAC Cosmetics’ eyeshadow in Smut and blended it over the Onyx and slightly smoked up into the crease. Lastly, she dusted MAC Gold Pigment over the tear ducts. To get that glossy nude lip, Bedrossian used MAC Lipstick in Shy Girl mixed with Elizabeth Arden’s 8 Hour Cream to last – and stay moisturized!

What do you think of Cyrus’ new, edgier look?