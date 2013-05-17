Best of the Week: Miley Cyrus’ Red Lipstick, Carey Mulligan’s Natural Makeup, More

Between “The Great Gatsby” at Cannes and the Upfronts, the red carpet has been swarmed with more stars than usual this week. While we’ve been gearing up for summer with coral lipstick and self-tanner, the stars have been going au naturale with their makeup and punk rock chic with their hair, giving us a whole slew of new looks to copy for summer.

Miley Cyrus and Carey Mulligan brought their gorgeous looks to the red carpet this week, showing us how to rock a red lip and neutral makeup, respectively. Take a look at our choices for Best of the Week and let us know which star was your favorite in the comments below.

