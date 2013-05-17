Best of the Week: Miley Cyrus’ Red Lipstick, Carey Mulligan’s Natural Makeup, More

Between “The Great Gatsby” at Cannes and the Upfronts, the red carpet has been swarmed with more stars than usual this week. While we’ve been gearing up for summer with coral lipstick and self-tanner, the stars have been going au naturale with their makeup and punk rock chic with their hair, giving us a whole slew of new looks to copy for summer.
Miley Cyrus and Carey Mulligan brought their gorgeous looks to the red carpet this week, showing us how to rock a red lip and neutral makeup, respectively. Take a look at our choices for Best of the Week and let us know which star was your favorite in the comments below.
Miley Cyrus is a polished punk princess with bright red lipstick and her textured pixie cut.
Photo:
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Carey Mulligan's barely there makeup makes us love her even more than we already do, and her look is finished off with a loose, tousled bun.
Photo:
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Demi Lovato looks rocker chic with a mix of smokey eye shadow and blonde curls, plus some serious side bang action.
Photo:
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Tracy Spiridakos sports a delicate look with a berry lip and a soft brown liner to bring out her blue eyes.
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Minka Kelly knows how to pull off the nude lip trend perfectly, pairing with a smokey eye and a slicked back ponytail.
Photo:
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Lea Michele sports sultry beach waves, casually pulled to one side. Her berry lips look natural and seriously shiny.
Photo:
Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images
Kerry Washington touts a deep red pout and matches it with hues of red in her hair - no wonder she nabbed the titled of "Sexiest Lips" this year!
Photo:
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly
Jennifer Morrison wore a slicked back ponytail and radiant skin, looking flawless as ever.
Photo:
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Hayden Panettiere's look is incredibly versatile, working for the red carpet or a fun day at the beach. Her natural skin is illuminated with a highlighter and textured hair is tossed into a simple high bun.
Photo:
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images
Sienna Miller is all smiles with a cute top knot with bangs, plus a peachy pink lip.
Photo:
JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images