Stop Everything and Feast Your Eyes on Miley Cyrus’ “Punk Shag” Haircut

You know when you love your new haircut so much you can’t stop looking in the mirror? And you can’t stop taking photos of it? Well, that’s Miley Cyrus right now with her new “Punk Shag” haircut. The actress/singer posted a whopping six photos of her new look to Instagram and we’re not complaining—girl looks good. The rockstar haircut fits Cyrus’ personality perfectly and you can tell she’s feeling herself.

“New Hair. New Year. NEW MUSIC!” she captioned a series of photos. Just a month ago, Cyrus debuted a modern shag haircut but she’s already gone shorter for the new year. The look is courtesy of longtime hairstylist Sally Hershberger. “To get the edgy look, I point-cut her hair and then used a razor to slice it into a shag,” she said in a statement. “It was a very organic process.”

To style it, Hershberger rough-dried her hair and applied her own 24K Vanity Hair Shaping Balm ($32 at Sally Hershberger) and 24K Golden Touch Nourishing Dry Oil ($40 at Sally Hershberger) “to finish off the piecy look.”

All Cyrus needed for the transformation was some tiny glasses, jeans and rocker boots.

It’s possible Cyrus is telling us what kind of music she’ll be releasing in the coming year. It’s safe to say she’ll be leaning into the rock side of her rock-pop vibes. We can’t wait to see what she comes up with.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.