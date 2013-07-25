News: Miley Cyrus Will Pose Naked to Fight Skin Cancer; Royal Baby Nail Art

Miley Cyrus will pose naked on a T-shirt for Marc Jacobs‘ Protect the Skin You’re In campaign against skin cancer. The singer joins the ranks of Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Heidi Klum and more A-listers who’ve stopped for the cause. — via StyleCaster

Speaking of Marc Jacobs, check out the first ad for his new beauty line, which launches at Sephora August 9. — via Beauty High

Boy band One Direction is launching a makeup collection with UK brand MUA Cosmetics. — SheFinds

You know you want to: celebrate the Royal Baby with this regal nail art design. — via PopSugar Beauty

Nicki Minaj Instagrammed a sneak peek from her new fragrance commercial shoot — and yes, there’s pink hair. — via Instagram