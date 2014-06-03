Beauty Buzz: Miley Cyrus Dyes Her Hair White Hot, How to Wear Pastel Shadow, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Katy Perry talks all things fragrance at the launch of her latest scent, Killer Queen Royal Revolution. [WWD]

2. Miley Cyrus showed off white-blonde locks in a new video on Instagram, proving that while she may be a little “out there” her hair is still pretty spot-on. [People StyleWatch]

3. Kaley Cuoco trimmed up her new short bob to a pixie cut, proving that the trend is still thriving. [Daily Makeover]

4. Rihanna has left her pink wig behind, showing off a new black, wavy hairstyle. [HuffPo]

5. Learn how to wear pastel shadows – in three different ways – just in time for summer. [The Beauty Department]