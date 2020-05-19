Miley Cyrus Got a Badass ‘Pixie Mullet’ With Expert FaceTime Help

It’s not every day you get a haircut over FaceTime. How does that work? Well, Miley Cyrus’ pixie mullet proves it can happen—with a little help that is. Earlier this year, Cyrus debuted 2020’s version of the mullet, starting a wave of the throwback trend. Now, she’s taken the look even further and debuted a shaggy pixie that’s sure to become the next big thing. Cyrus’ mom, Tish, assisted in the cut with stylist Sally Hershberger on video chat.

“Miley sent me over a picture for inspiration, but this pixie mullet is completely different than the original inspiration photo,” Hershberger said in a statement. “That’s why I love working with Miley. She’s a creative. We work really well together to bring visions to life.” That means giving Cyrus the most badass cut of 2020, a pixie with piecey bangs and loose waves.

“Miley’s mom, Tish, played a huge part in this transformation as well,” says Hershberger. “I love working with Tish. She has a really good eye for detail. I was glad she was there to help Miley with this cut.”

Cyrus has continually snipped at her hair while at home during safer-at-home restrictions in Los Angeles. Other celebrities have chosen to play around with color instead. Hilary Duff went blue (and shorter!), Dua Lipa tried pink and then red strands with bangs, Sarah Michelle Gellar went pink and Ruby Rose tried a two-toned style with both pink and blue. As salons around the country mostly stay closed, it looks like we’ll be seeing more and more DIY hair jobs from our favorite stars.