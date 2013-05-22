Miley Cyrus’ Makeup Artist Talks About Her Bold Look and How to Make it Your Own

Miley Cyrus has been turning heads for as long as we can remember, and for good reason. The 20-year-old singer slash actress got everyone’s attention when she dyed her honey, shoulder-length locks platinum, and then shocked us all again when she chopped them all off into the pixie. But, the fun didn’t stop there. Ever since, Cyrus has been amping up the attitude on the red carpet with one bold look after another. We’re not sure if she’s simply loving her edgy hairstyle as much as we are, or she just finally caught the “beauty bug,” but we’re obsessed.

We caught up with her makeup artist, Denika Bedrossian, to get the scoop on Cyrus’ red carpet statement looks. Below, Bedrossian gushes about everything from that stunning Balmain jumpsuit at the Billboard Music Awards to the secret behind pairing bright lipsticks with flawless, fair skin.

Beauty High: We’re loving Miley’s recent bold looks on the red carpet! She has been wearing more statement makeup colors since she chopped her hair off and went platinum, is there a reasoning behind that?

Denika Bedrossian: Miley’s new bold look is so fresh and clean, that it allows us to play with color on her eyes or lips. The Platinum color and shaved sides opens her face and neck up so much, that the focus are her beautiful features.

Do you have any tips for girls with short, cropped styles like Miley when it comes to their own makeup looks?

I think this year has been the year of extreme hair cuts and colors, so don’t be afraid to try new things. Having short hair allows your face to shine. try a pop of color with a fun lip or a colored mascara to accentuate your features.. You don’t need much more than that for summer.

Do you often collaborate with Miley on a look before a red carpet event, or does she let you choose what will look best with the overall outfit?

Miley has such a great eye for fashion, hair and makeup, so she usually already has an idea of what she wants.. But we always look at the outfit and come up with a look together.

When you’re working with fair skin and a bold lip color, what are some things that you think about when choosing the shade of the lipstick?

When working with fair skin, bright colors look beautiful but make sure you choose a color that will enhance your natural skin and hair tones. For Miley, I always like to choose a blue based red to brighten the skin and teeth, but you can always add a pop of orange or pink in the middle of the lip to add dimension and color.

Which of Miley’s red carpet looks was your personal favorite? Why?

Miley has had so many stunning red carpet looks, but my most recent favorite was the Billboard Awards. She wore the most stunning Balmain jumpsuit covered in stones and raffia, so we wanted her hair and makeup to be clean and bold. We did a smokey eye by just smudging around the lash lines, rather than a whole lid of dark shadows and finished it off with perfect dewy skin and the perfect matte red lip. She not only looked perfect but she felt good.

