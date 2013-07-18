News: Miley Cyrus Says Haircut “Changed My Life”; Scarlett Johansson’s Bettie Page Makeover

Miley Cyrus says her haircut changed her life: “I didn’t plan a haircut to change my life. I just cut my hair and then it really changed my life. There’s something about having no hair that it screams being confident.” — via Toronto Sun

Scarlett Johansson donned a retro wig to play Bettie Page in a new movie. — via Us Weekly

Does your baby need a makeover? (Wait, what?) Now there are Baby Bangs, fake bangs attached to a headband for babies. — via Refinery29

See what a (very) young Claire Danes looked like before My So-Called Life. — via StyleCaster

These hairstyles spotted on Pinterest will help you survive the heat wave. — via Beauty High