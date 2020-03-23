Watch Miley Cyrus and Hailey Bieber Share Their Totally Different Makeup Routines

“Playing with makeup I think is a good way to stay entertained,” says Miley Cyrus in her Instagram Live makeup tutorial with Hailey Bieber. She tells her friend: “You’re the total queen of beauty and makeup and gorgeous. And so I have my own little tips and tricks but I’m definitely going to be taking notes of everything.” While home in Los Angeles under quarantine like most of the country, Cyrus has been recording an Instagram Live interview series she’s calling Bright Minded. This episode features her good friend and shows how the two differ when it comes to applying makeup.

“I don’t wear a lot of makeup on my off-time,” says Bieber. “Because when I’m working, I’m always getting makeup put on.” Cyrus notes that she loves that about the model, that she wears less makeup overall and it can be so much better to let your skin breathe. On the flip side, Cyrus is all about trying everything and just going for it when it comes to beauty. “I have a different approach. I try to overdo everything,” she says. “My approach to life is overdo it, but that’s because my role models are RuPaul and Dolly Parton.”

Now, let’s get to the products. Bieber says she’s more of an “eye girl” with a nude lip, while Cyrus is still loving the bold red lipstick she created with M.A.C.’s Viva Glam campaign. For a light smokey eye, Bieber (who is a BareMinerals spokesmodel), is all about the brand’s Gen Nude Rose Eyeshadow Palette ($29 at Ulta). For her face, she uses Gen Nude Powder Blush ($24 at Ulta) and BarePro Glow Highlighter ($29 at Ulta).

Watch the rest of their routines, above.

