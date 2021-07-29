Miley Cyrus Has Choppy Bangs & A Blonde Mullet In Hot New Gucci Campaign

Major congrats are in order for Miley Cyrus. The performer just became a part of the iconic Gucci gang. In fact, Cyrus’ Gucci photos are going viral today because she looks seriously stunning. She’s the face of Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum, a new fragrance by creative director Alessandro Michele. Artist Petra Collins shot the video and photos of Cyrus, which might be why they’re the best we’ve seen of the star. (Collins is seriously talented!)

“Miley Cyrus is an artist with a spirit that is both rock ‘n’ roll and eclectic at the same time. I admire her and I think she will perfectly embody the new Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia fragrance and story,” Michele said in a statement. The triple-threat herself is just as excited about the new gig.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

“@gucci and I have felt like family for a long time in our collaborations which have always revolved around vibrant color, self-expression & unapologetic contradiction,” she wrote on Instagram. “Being tough in a soft environment or still in a chaotic moment. #FloraFantasy is being who you are.”

Flora Gorgeous Gardenia will be available starting July 30 on the brand’s website and from August 1 in selected Gucci stores, retailers and perfumeries worldwide. Cyrus joins A-list talent including Harry Styles, who is a longtime ambassador of the brand and the face of the Gucci Mémoire d’une Odeur campaign.

We’ll update you as soon as we have more details on Cyrus-fronted fragrance. We can’t wait to see the bottle.