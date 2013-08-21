Beauty Buzz: Miley’s Trying to Grow Out Her Hair, Limited Edition Birchbox For Tweens, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. A dream come true for teens heading back to school and the young at heart alike, Birchbox announced its limited edition box for tweens, called Head of the Class. [Birchbox]

2. Genius: How to prevent nude lipsticks from washing you out. [Makeup.com]

3. According to her interview on “E! Fashion Police,” Miley Cyrus is desperately trying to grow her hair out. [The Cut]

4. Can you massage away your wrinkles? This video says yes. [Huffington Post]

5. How to prevent your foundation from turning orange (and your skin from turning Snooki). [Daily Makeover]

Image via Birchbox