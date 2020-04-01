Miley Cyrus Thinks Her New Bangs are Giving ‘Tiger King’ Vibes

There are a few (very few) good things that have come out of us all being at home. One of them is Miley Cyrus’ stellar Instagram Live show she’s calling Bright Minded. The girl has a future as a talk show host. On Tuesday’s episode, Cyrus talked self-care with hairstylist Justin Anderson and reality star Kristin Cavallari and dished that she cut her bangs in self-isolation with a pair of scissors. Oops.

“Don’t look at the hair,” Cyrus said as she pulls out her own scissors, subtly showing them to Anderson and Cavallari. “You know how your phone listens to you and just starts posting things right after you say it? The minute I gave myself this haircut, all of a sudden all my updates Tiger King memes…Lucky for me, I’m not seeing anyone.”

Anderson notes that Cyrus always likes to change around her hair, which makes him a little nervous for her alone with these scissors for months. Cyrus says she texted their mutual friend Aleksey (we’re assuming she’s speaking about Nine Zero One colorist Aleksey Bishop) to see if he could leave his shears in his mailbox. She took her Clorox wipes and went and grabbed those suckers.

“My joke is that I went to bed Miley Cyrus and I woke up Keith Richards,” says Cyrus. In all seriousness, her bangs are a little choppy but she pulls them off. Somehow, she pulls off pretty much anything.

Anderson tells Cyrus her hair is tricky with bangs so if anyone shouldn’t cut their own hair, it’s her. Cyrus, though, says it’s a fun time to experiment. We think they’ll agree to disagree. Anderson also says its the perfect time to let your roots grow in, let your natural texture thrive and just leave it all alone. Now’s the time to baby your hair. “It’s a good time for self-care, just taking a break,” agrees Cyrus.

It’s worth going on Cyrus’ Instagram page and watching her Live Story before it expires. (Though, she’s putting them on YouTube). She also chats with her own makeup artist, as well as a nail artist to create easy-to-do nail art manicures at home. The cloud print nails are SO cute.