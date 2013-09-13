Miley Cyrus Dyes Her Hair Brown, Keeps Sticking Her Tongue Out

Just a few weeks after the former Disney star got everyone watching the MTA Video Music Awards up in arms about her performance, Miley Cyrus has dyed her hair brown. Debuting the new hair color in Paris, France, a new video (below) shows Miley posing with fans and, naturally, sticking out her tongue.

Miley’s never been one to commit to a hairstyle for very long, so we’re not completely shocked that her blonde tresses have gone to the dark side. Actually, we’re surprised she didn’t go for a more wild color like purple or blue. In any case, it’s another look to add to Miley’s ever-growing stack of makeovers. Take a look at the video below and tell us: Do you like the singer’s new hair color?

