Miley Cyrus Got a Bob: Can She Pull Off This Look?

Augusta Falletta
miley cyrus bob haircut

Miley Cyrus has never been one to keep the same look very long. She’s run the gamut of hairstyles, sporting everything from long, brunette extensions to a short, bleach blonde pixie haircut. Her latest hairstyle has us scratching our heads more than ever, though, because she’s sporting a bob haircut with bangs, and though it’s evidently a wig, we’re wondering if this is a foreshadowing of how she’ll be styling her hair once it grows out.

Considering the singer is in a very transitional phase of her life — she’s just turned 21 and her new album, Bangerz, has already topped just about every music chart out there — it makes sense that she’d continue to evolve her look, too. Though we’d wear her tomato red lipstick in a heartbeat, we’re not so sure we’d make this chop ourselves.

Take the poll below to tell us your thoughts on Miley’s new haircut!

Image via Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

