You’re Going to Love Milani’s Charitable Spin on the Holiday Season

While you’re shopping all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday (and Cyber Week) deals, keep in mind that Giving Tuesday is right around the corner. You can skip the stores and donate right to the charity of your choice, or shop a gift that gives back. Milani’s holiday gifts for 2019 do just that. The company teamed up with Givs, an organization that makes it easy to donate to more than one million charities around the world.

From now until Giving Tuesday, December 3, for every $50 purchase on the Milani Cosmetics website, the company will donate $10 to one of four charities of a customer’s choosing. Charity options include: P.S. Arts (Improving Children’s Lives Through Arts Education), ASPCA (American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals), NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) and RAICES (The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services). You can’t go wrong with any of these important organizations.

Not sure what beauty gifts to grab from Milani Cosmetics? Shop a few of our favorites, below. Some are even on sale.

This glittery brush set has almost every tool you need for a full glam. It also includes a faux-leather roll-up.

Create a festive gold holiday look with this three-piece collection inside a giftable cracker.

Everyone knows Milani has stellar baked blushes. This epic vault has 10 best-selling shades.

This ultra-wearable eyeshadow palette includes 15 mattes, metallics and duo-chromes.

Fans of Milani eyeshadow palettes will go crazy for this five-palette bundle that includes mattes, metallics and duo-chrome hues.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.