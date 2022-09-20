TikTokers Say Milani’s New Contour & Highlighter Is an Affordable Option for Charlotte Tilbury Fans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When Charlotte Tilbury rolled out her “wands” for highlight, blush and contour, retailers couldn’t keep them in stock. Still, years later, the most popular shades can be tough to find. This has left room for drugstore brands to come and try to steal those Charlotte Tilbury fans with versions of their own. The latest? Milani Conceal Perfect Face Lift Collection, a liquid highlighter, under-eye brightener and contour, with packaging that resembles Charlotte Tilbury’s.

I haven’t tried Milani’s versions yet but I’m a big fan of Charlotte Tilbury’s Beauty Highlighter Wand and Hollywood Contour Wand. But both contour shades and my favorite Pillow Talk hue are all sold out at Sephora. Plus, they’re $40 so they don’t fit within everyone’s budgets. Milani’s Conceal & Perfect Face Lift Collection Liquid Highlighter, Undereye Brightener and Liquid Contour are just $10.99 each. What a steal.

How do the three “wands” stand up to the task? Allow our favorite TikTokers to explain. “Blendable is an understatement,” Zayra says while contouring her face. She also tries the Undereye Brightener in Rose and found it color-corrects her dark circles so well, that she doesn’t even need concealer.

Angelaypark hasn’t tried Charlotte Tilbury’s but is loving Milani’s versions. “The formula is really natural and sheer so if you want to build it on top of itself, it doesn’t look muddy or patchy or cakey,” she says. Next, she tries the Liquid Highlighter in Lunar and says it’s “also a very natural formula…I’m obsessed with this.”

Then, our girl Mikayla Nogueira gave her honest review and really loves the little sponge applicator and says it’s “nice and tiny for the nose.” She blends it out and says it has a “really pretty dewy finish, which I’m a massive fan of.” Her final thoughts? “It’s f***ing gorgeous.” She adds the Undereye Brightener in Rose under her eyes with her own concealer on top. There’s a big difference in the eye that hasn’t the color-corrector. “These are a slay, my complexion looks fire,” she says.

Right now, there are still shades in stock for each wand at Ulta Beauty so hurry and grab ’em now.